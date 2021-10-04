PALMER TWP., Pa. – Some Palmer Township residents asked their board of supervisors again Monday to place a moratorium on new building plans. The board did not act on the request.
A group led by Tim Fisher of Moor Drive wants a 90-day halt on the submission of new developments in a bid to fend off what he said may be plans for Van Buren Road, near residences. The residents also want the township to speed up the review of its revised zoning ordinance because potential changes may protect their neighborhood.
Solicitor Charles Bruno said at a meeting last week that a moratorium would be a "touchy subject," and he raised that issue again Monday. The moratorium could be viewed as "a pointed attack" on a specific development, he said.
"It's in the best interests of the township and its residents," Fisher, an attorney, said of the moratorium.
He mentioned a couple potential developments, prompting Board Chairman David Colver to say, "You know a lot more about (plans) than we do." No plans have been filed for the land Fisher mentioned.
"I'm not at this point authorized by the board to go any further with this concept," Bruno said of the moratorium.
The board did not act on the request Monday. A moratorium would affect the entire township, not just the Glenmoor and Highlands neighborhoods.
The zoning revision process will move forward with a meeting scheduled for Oct. 28. Details will be posted on the township website. The COVID-19 pandemic has made holding large meetings difficult and slowed the work down, Colver said earlier.
Another zoning issue was successful. After township staff and Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella contacted Werner Enterprises Inc., the trucking company took down Friday a sign at the entrance to its 2215 Newlins Mill Road terminal.
The sign was illegal because it went up without zoning approval and was too big and too tall. A sign on the wall of the terminal that is too large and went up without approval remains. Werner also wants zoning relief for a digital sign that has not been put up yet.
Township Manager Robert Williams said earlier Monday that zoning ordinances cannot be ignored, and that the rights of law-abiding businesses and residents were at stake.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company was scheduled to appear at Tuesday's zoning hearing board but has asked for more time to prepare.
Colver said residents should check the township website before attending the Monday, Oct. 11 supervisors meeting. That session might be canceled because of a lack of agenda items.