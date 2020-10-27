PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township's plan for two new traffic lights on Van Buren Road could turn into a test of a new system that adds flashing arrows in a bid to make left turns safer.
Engineer Brian Dillman reviewed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's plan for traffic lights with red, yellow and green arrows: red still means stop; a steady yellow arrow tells drivers planning a left to prepare to stop; flashing yellow means turn left after yielding to traffic and pedestrians, and a green arrow indicates motorists have the right of way.
"I'm not making this up," Dillman said, expressing some skepticism about the change. He said PennDot may make the flashing yellow arrows a standard.
"I suspect it's one of those things that initially might get a little confusing but eventually will become second nature," Dillman told the township board of supervisors during a Zoom meeting. There is no specific time for when lights will be installed on Van Buren at the Newlins Mill and Hollo road intersections, an area of the township that has seen steady development.
The board did not need to act on the signals Tuesday. Chairman David Colver said the approximately $500,000 project will be paid for with money from developers, not taxpayers. The two lights will be linked electronically to keep traffic moving.
In other business, the board approved the division of a property at Central Drive and Carousel Lane into two properties, one including the existing home on the property, the other new lot is open space. Owner Ken Wildrick said there are no immediate plans for the vacant land but it will eventually be sold.
The supervisors appointed Charles Diefenderfer to Palmer's planning commission. Township Manager Robert Williams said Diefenderfer, who attends many Palmer meetings, is familiar with planning issues and ready to serve.
Colver also said the board will look into traffic issues involving the Northwood housing development off Van Buren that affect access to Kasper's Pool supplies.
"All we ask for is help," Ann Janowicz said of her family business. Colver agreed that the issue has dragged on for too long.
Maggie Urban-Waala of the Palmer Recovery Center invited supervisors to attend an open house at 2906 William Penn Highway on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Urban-Waala said the new operation is not a treatment facility. It helps people with alcohol and drug problems who are looking for treatment and resources to deal with addiction.
When the issue of when a public meeting can be held to review Palmer's proposed new zoning ordinance, Williams said the need to protect residents' health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic comes first, before any large gathering can be considered.
"Our resources in the township are becoming further and further stretched," Williams said, adding that the coronavirus is spreading at a high rate. Setting up a meeting and then canceling it because the crowd is too large would be a burden on Palmer.
"Our resources in the township are becoming further and further stretched," Williams said.
Planning Director Cyndie Carmen Kramer said the new zoning rules will affect many properties, making it difficult to hold a public meeting during the pandemic that includes all interested parties.
Before the supervisors' public meeting, the board held private sessions on a personnel issue and a legal issue. Colver said no action was taken on either. The supervisors' next meeting will be Nov. 2.
