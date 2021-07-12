Palmer Township Police Chief Larry Palmer honored 11 officers Monday night, and he thanked the entire force for getting the township through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All our officers did a great job" during the pandemic, he told the township supervisors at a meeting Monday. Police did not have the choice to work remotely, and he said they were at risk every day.
"Some were exposed" to the virus, he said. "Some got sick. They all showed up."
The chief, who will retire Aug. 6, and Deputy Chief Wayne Smith, who will succeed him, then handed out honors for specific responses.
They presented a unit citation to Sgt. Timothy Scott and officers Colby Kuronya, Alex Soloe, James Alercia, Keith Border and Richard Marshall for their response in March to a young male who was threatening to commit suicide at Riverview Park.
Thanks to teamwork and training, "the individual was able to walk off the ledge," Chief Palmer said. "A life saved."
The chief presented another unit citation to Sgt. Vasa Faasuamalie, Detective Brent Lear, Detective Jeremiah Santo and Detective Matthew Crenko for a drug investigation that led to three arrests, along with the recovery of five semi-automatic rifles, five handguns, more than $50,000 in cash and about $6,000 in narcotics.
"This incident was closed with the capture and arrest of three dangerous suspects," Palmer said.
Officer Kuronya also received an achievement award for saving the life of a teenager who had collapsed. He used a defribrillator and CPR (cardiopulmonary respiration) to revive the teenager and keep him stable until paramedics arrived.
Chief Palmer also presented an achievement award to Sgt. Christopher Watt, who found evidence of financial crime after a traffic stop. Watt found fraudulent credit cards that had been used at stores, leading to multiple charges. Watt spoke with the driver and passenger, noticed that their stories did not match up and found evidence of a crime, Palmer said.
Not all officers could attend the meeting because of schedule conflicts. The supervisors thanked them all, and adjourned after 30 minutes.
In other news, Township Manager Robert Williams said Palmer has received $1.12 million in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic-relief aid.
Most of that will reimburse the township for costs stemming from COVID-19, Williams said.
Palmer Finance Director Jim Farley will review how to allocate whatever is left based on need.