PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission recommended against a plan from developer Abe Atiyeh for two warehouses at 1492 Van Buren Road, repeating a vote made in 2019 before Atiyeh owned the 36.6 acres.
The commission, however, voted in favor, with conditions, of an Atiyeh proposal for 84 apartments on a 2.9-acre lot at 530 Milford St.
In both cases, the recommendations will go to Palmer's board of supervisors, which makes final land-use decisions.
Meetings about Atiyeh proposals do not lend themselves to brevity. The planning commission gathering was called to order at 7 p.m. and did not end until 10:35 p.m., as the five-member group considered three other proposals in addition to the Atiyeh plans.
The warehouse plan for Van Buren Road includes two buildings, one covering 128,876 square feet and the other taking up 138,743 square feet on acreage just east of Route 33.
The land is a planned industrial/commercial zone where warehouses are a "conditional use." That means they are allowed in the zone but the township may impose certain conditions.
The commission voted to recommend denying approval of the plan after Commissioner Robert Walker noted, "We voted against an identical motion" in 2019, and "nothing has changed."
The vote was unanimous, with Chairman Robert Blanchfield, Charles Diefenderfer, Robin Aydelotte and Jeff Kicska voting with Walker.
Before the vote, and even though the commission had indicated a rejection was on the way, three residents spoke against Atiyeh's proposal.
Township Solicitor Charles Bruno asked one man if he was aware that the vote would be to deny the plan, but residents wanted to talk about the traffic and the flooding they say the plan would bring.
Resident Tim Fisher noted that earlier, Atiyeh's team had submitted a proposal for 496 apartments at the site. Township officials did not address the change, except for Bruno's comment that "This application (for warehouses) is what's before us."
Some residents and officials had said earlier that residences would be preferable to warehouses.
The next step for the plan is a public hearing before the supervisors on April 26 at the municipal meeting room, 3 Weller Place.
"We'll be there," Fisher told the commission.
About 35 people attended the meeting Tuesday, though the crowd had fallen to about half by 10 p.m.
The commission spent an hour on Atiyeh's Palmer Residences at 530 Milford St., with 84 units and 2 parking spaces per dwelling, or 168 total. Some of that time was spent discussing how arsenic in the soil will be "capped."
That proposal was sent to the board of supervisors with a favorable recommendation, based on several conditions.