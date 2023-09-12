PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission recommended conditional use approval to construct a mid-rise apartment building Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The applicant, Strausser Enterprises Inc., has proposed a four-story, 23-unit building on a 10.58-acre tract at 1400 Bushkill Drive.
The site, which already contains 22 units, is located on the south side of Bushkill Drive, with property portions in Forks Township, the Borough of Wilson and the City of Easton. Bushkill Creek runs through the property.
The portion of the property in Palmer Township is located in the High Density Residential district, where mid-rise apartments require conditional use approval from the board of supervisors. The application seeks to permit a mid-rise apartment to exceed 2.5 stories and to exceed 35 feet in height.
The applicant had previously been granted approval by the zoning hearing board and supervisors to build 10 units in this building.
On Tuesday night, development officials indicated they will raise the building's grade to guard against potential flooding.
It was that topic — flooding — which concerned Chairman Charles Diefenderfer and Fire Commissioner Stephen Gallagher.
The fire commissioner also requested a public access road be widened to accommodate fire vehicles responding to an emergency.
A nearby bridge will have to be replaced by the developer to provide two-way access to the site.