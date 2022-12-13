PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night tabled a conditional use application for a trucking terminal.
The project, offered by Exchange 12 LLC and developer Abe Atiyeh, features two structures on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road. The property is located near the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road, and bound on the west by Route 33.
One of the structures proposed is 64,350 square feet with 56 loading docks and 137 car parking spaces. The second structure consists of 97,500 square feet with 80 loading docks and 208 car parking spaces.
A road crossing of Schoeneck Creek is proposed and three above-ground and one underground basin are scheduled to discharge into the Schoeneck Creek.
Unlike the previous warehouse proposal, Atiyeh officials Tuesday night said the new buildings are more narrow and have loading docks on both of the buildings' sides as opposed to the previous design with loading docks on only one side.
The land is located in the planned industrial/commercial zoning district, which is zoned for planned industrial and commercial use. Warehouses, distributions centers and trucking terminals are all conditional uses requiring the approval of the board of supervisors
The planning commission cited stormwater management, sinkholes, environmental concerns with Schoeneck Creek and traffic among the reasons for the plan's tabling. Further, the board maintained the plan itself had too many unanswered questions.
"I feel like we have a little bit of a void," Chairman Bob Blanchfield said.
The Schoeneck Creek proved to be a problem for another planner.
"Be damn sure there is nothing going into that creek," Planner Robert Lammi told the developer's representatives.
Atiyeh did not attend Tuesday night's meeting.
Previously, the board of supervisors rejected a proposed 128,900-square-foot warehouse and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse on the site.
The denial was based on the applicant's inability to meet various approval conditions. Those included Atiyeh's inability to show the warehouses would not have negative community impact.
Cited specifically by Supervisor Michael Brett's denial motion were the type of facility tenants, hours of operation and number of employees. Because of this, supervisors said they could not evaluate the project's impact.
Other reasons mentioned included drainage and grading issues, and the impact warehouse vehicle traffic would have on Palmer Township roadways.
Atiyeh's plan drew criticism from township officials and some residents during the multi-session hearing. The proposal proved unpopular with members of a nearby 55-and-older residential community called Highlands of Glenmoor.