PALMER TWP., Pa. | Palmer Township police said they charged a half-naked Florida man in Riverview Park last weekend for pot possession.
About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, township police on patrol drove through the park at 1398 Lehigh Dr. and found a car in the parking lot, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the park is closed from dusk to dawn.
As the officers pulled behind the early-morning visitor, the car – complete with tinted windows – started backing out of the parking spot. Police turned on the emergency lights, but the car kept backing up, prompting the officers to get out of their vehicle, according to court records.
The driver, identified as Raeshon A. Dunbar, partially rolled down his window and stopped the car. Police said the driver appeared "nervous and fidgety," and one of the officers allegedly smelled pot in the car.
Police took the "partially nude" Dunbar into "investigative detention." The 23-year-old was allegedly pantless.
Police also identified his backseat passenger.
Court records do not specify why Dunbar was minus his pants.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three baggies of suspected marijuana. And a records check showed that his license was suspended in Florida.
Police charged Dunbar, of St. Petersburg, with a single misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned him a few hours later, and he was released from custody after Dunbar's passenger posted his $1 bail. Perhaps his wallet was in his wayward pants.