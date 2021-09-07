PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township promoted Sgt. Jeffrey Karp to lieutenant Tuesday, as Police Chief Wayne Smith puts his stamp on the department.
Smith was sworn in as chief Aug. 9, taking over from Larry Palmer, who retired as Palmer's chief and earlier led Easton's department.
"He's a 25-year veteran," Smith said of Karp at Palmer's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday. "He will be in charge of everything patrol-related in the township. (Sgt.) Vasa Faasuamalie is our administrative officer. That's our team."
Smith is a U.S. Navy veteran and has served the Palmer department for 30 years. The township employs 37 officers.
Board Chairman David Colver swore in Karp before a crowd of about 30 friends, family members, firefighters and colleagues.
The board also approved the sale of four vehicles over Municibid, an ebay-like system for governments to sell used equipment. A 2015 Ford Explorer sold $8,450, while a 2014 Explorer fetched $7,500. A 1998 John Deere loader was sold for $23,600, and a 2002 loader brought in $15,000.
After the meeting, Colver and Planning Director Cynthia Carman Kramer said the township has not seen any official plans for an 809,800-square-foot warehouse on the former Pfizer Inc. site in Wilson Borough.
While most of the land to be used is in Wilson, small parts extend into Palmer and Easton.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto has said the city will not take a position on the development, but it will monitor the proposal because of the effects it will have on traffic and stormwater.
Colver said Tuesday that Hackett Park in Easton serves as a buffer between Palmer and the Wilson site.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13. Meetings are sometimes canceled. Check the township website for information.