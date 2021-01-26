PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township denied approval of a final plan for the last phase of the Parkview Estates subdivision on Tuesday night, pending a look at revised plans for the housing development off Tatamy Road. Final approval is expected next month.
The main concern for the Board of Supervisors was a stormwater basin attached to a residential lot. The board wants to see the detention basin on its own eight-acre lot, along with more money set aside for maintenance and assurance that the township would not end up responsible for costs.
Resolving that issue requires changes to the site plan and puts developer Kay Builders in the difficult spot of having to ask people who have already bought lots to pay recurring fees.
"I have to go back to these owners and tell them that we are going to establish a homeowners' association," said Richard Brooks, representing Kay.
The plan presented Tuesday would have assessed HOA fees only on the nine unsold lots in the development. However, that financial base did not satisfy the board's concerns about the possibility of expensive repairs being needed for the basin in the future.
Kay will now seek to include all 31 lots in the HOA. The association will own and be responsible for the retention basin and open space.
"I think the developer's going to have problems," said Dennis Gambler, who identified himself as an owner of a Parkview lot. There was no discussion of an HOA and fees when he bought in, he said. He's now left with the choice of joining the association or trying to pull out of his agreement to buy.
Vice Chairman K. Michael Mitchell and Supervisor Jeffrey Young initially said they would vote to deny the final plan on the grounds that it did not resolve issues and was presented just days before a Jan. 31 deadline for Palmer to vote.
"You're bringing it here at the 11th hour," Young said during the Zoom meeting.
Chairman David Colver said the township would insist on a separate lot for the basin, open space and power lines, and he wanted to keep Palmer free of taking over the land.
"We don't want it," Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella said of the eight acres.
Brooks said Kay wanted to work with the township, and a deal was negotiated after about an hour of discussion.
Solicitor Charles Bruno proposed that the board deny the plan, simultaneously agreeing to rescind the denial upon receipt of an extension from Kay to review the plan.
Attorney James Preston, representing Kay, said he would provide the extension to Palmer. The new deadline for approval is March 15, though supervisors said they would try to vote in February.
The final vote for the denial on Tuesday, which was required to meet the Jan. 31 deadline, was 5-0 with Supervisor Robert Smith joining Colver, Mitchell, Young and Panella.