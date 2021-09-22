Sinkhole in Palmer Twp.

Courtesy Palmer Twp. police

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A stretch of road in Northampton County has reopened now that a sinkhole has been fixed.

A one-mile stretch of Main Street that connects Palmer and Upper Nazareth townships was closed last week after a sinkhole opened up nearby.

The sinkhole initially opened because of a water main break near the entrance to the Amazon warehouse.

The road was closed from Van Buren Road to Friedenstahl Avenue.

