PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors voted Monday in favor of the transfer of a liquor license to the Park Avenue Market, after ownership agreed to limit outdoor advertising.
Located at 2468 Park Avenue, across from the Palmer Park Mall, the market needed township approval to transfer a liquor license from the Golazo House, a defunct Colombian restaurant in Southside Bethlehem.
The market plans to focus on take-out sales of beer and wine, but the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board license standards will require it to also sell alcohol for drinking on the premises. That will be limited to one beer, said David Berger, attorney for the market.
"They're not going to let people sit around and drink a six-pack," he said.
The store is monitored by 16 security cameras, he added, and the staff will check identification when selling alcohol. Berger noted that the addition of alcohol sales will not require a big change to the market's layout.
Supervisor Jeffrey Young raised the issue of advertising outside, saying the board does not want to see sandwich boards and hanging banners at the intersection of Park Avenue and Route 248.
"I might be a little distressed if I see, 'We now have beer!' or something like that," Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella said, agreeing with Young.
"I'm asking you to exceed what the PLCB is asking for" in limiting advertising, Young said.
The suggested limits are in keeping with what the township required of a liquor license transfer earlier to Sheetz, he added.
Nishit Bhalala, speaking on behalf of the store, said the market would just add the word "beer" to its main sign.
The board voted 3-0 in favor of the transfer, with Vice Chairman K. Michael Mitchell voting with Panella and Young. Chairman David Colver and Supervisor Robert E. Smith were absent from the virtual meeting.
No date was given for when the market will begin to sell beer and wine.
Other business
The supervisors also voted unanimously to ask the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to do a better job picking up litter along Route 22, between Route 33 and Greenwood Avenue.
The resolution was requested by the Earth Stewards of Palmer Township, a volunteer group that picks up trash along roads and trails.
The supervisors agreed with the intent of the request, though the impact of sending a letter to PennDot was questioned.
"Lots of luck," Mitchell said. "We can send it to them and see what happens."
Panella expressed gratitude to the township staff who were keeping Palmer safe during the winter storm.
"Palmer still has its residents at its heart," she said. "Thank you guys."
The board's next meeting will be Feb. 8.