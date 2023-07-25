PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors continued a conditional-use application hearing Tuesday night at the administration building.
The applicant, the Charles Chrin Real Estate Trust, is proposing a multi-tenant, 43,120-square-foot manufacturing/flex industrial building on a 12.57-acre tract at 1496 Van Buren Road. The property is located to the south of Route 33 along the western side of Van Buren Road, near its intersection with Newlins Mill Road. The site is a triangularly shaped parcel with extensive frontage along Van Buren Road and contains a lot area of about 7.6 acres.
The property is currently being used as cultivated agricultural fields and is largely unimproved. One exception is an existing driveway connection onto Van Buren Road, which is opposite the Van Buren and Newlins Mill Road intersection.
If developed, the building will be divided into three units. Site improvements proposed include one, two-way access onto Van Buren Road; seven loading dock spaces; 86 parking spaces; and one above-ground infiltration basin for stormwater management.
On Tuesday night, supervisors allowed the applicant's attorney, Marc Kaplin, 45 minutes to present his case. Officials indicated that the site would have a total of 66 employees maximum, and the proposed use is manufacturing.
When Supervisor Jeffrey Young asked specifically if the project would involve warehouses, Kaplin said, "We are not contemplating warehouses."
James Milot, an engineer for the project, discussed a traffic impact assessment done on the site. The assessment indicated the project would not create significant traffic delays.
The township's planning commission approved the plan's recommendation on the condition that the design be reformatted to host dedicated open space and the creation of a secondary access road.
Chrin officials indicated on the application the facility's days and hours of operations are unknown.
The hearing is scheduled to continue Aug. 29.