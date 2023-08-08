PALMER TWP., Pa. – By a 4-1 vote Monday night, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors denied an extension request for a large townhouse development proposed by Tuskes Homes.

The development, Villages at Wolf's Run, has been in the works for years and is proposed near the intersection of Corriere and Van Buren roads. According to Tuskes’ website, three- to four-bedroom units starting in the upper $300,000s are planned for the site.

Palmer Township solicitor William Oetinger said Tuskes’ attorney, Joe Piperato, had asked for a one-month extension until Sept. 30 to resolve several issues with the project. One of these issues, the proposed construction of a bridge crossing Schoeneck Creek on Van Buren Road, again took center stage on Monday night.

Van Buren Road resident Harry Graack Jr. – who has negotiated with Tuskes since 2021 to ensure his property is not adversely impacted by the bridge construction – said the proposed bridge did not adequately address his concerns. Constructing a bridge would require easements from Graack and other nearby property owners, according to township engineer Allen Mason.

“The engineering for the Tuskes bridge design is a decent engineering job,” Graack said. “It just does not fit the bill for the right-of-ways, the floodplain and some other issues that I had brought [up].”

Graack later spoke about a second bridge proposal, for which he said he consulted with Ott Consulting engineers and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

However, the board took other issues with the proposed bridge and overall project. Several supervisors said Tuskes falsely believed the township had already approved its bridge proposal, when the company had not actually provided adequate information about the bridge.

Township manager Robert Williams criticized Tuskes for disregarding the “dangers” posed by increased traffic to the intersection of Corriere and Van Buren roads. The developer had based its plan on a traffic study from before the expansion of the Northampton Crossings shopping center and “challenged” traffic accident statistics from Palmer Township police, Williams said.

“We have a very, very dangerous intersection lurking at Corriere and Van Buren, if that goes four ways,” Williams said. “Tuskes has refused to have a conversation... about the danger of that four-way intersection.”

Supervisor Kendall Mitchell introduced a motion to deny the extension to Tuskes, meaning the developer must return to submit a final plan this month. In voting to deny the extension, Mitchell was joined by board president Michael Brett, vice president Joseph Armato and supervisor Ann-Marie Panella.

Supervisor Jeffrey Young voted in favor of granting the extension, which he said would give Tuskes adequate time to address more of the township’s concerns.

“They can’t do it in 24 days,” Young said.

In other news, the supervisors took action to eliminate a decades-old ordinance requiring all bicycles to be registered with Palmer Township. A township ordinance passed in 1962 established a fine of $600 for unregistered bicycles – which was equivalent to more than $6,000 in today’s money at the time.

Palmer Township Police Chief Wayne Smith said the matter was recently brought to his attention by a resident. Smith asked the supervisors to reconsider the need for the bicycle regulation ordinance, which they did in a unanimous vote.

The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors will next meet on Monday, Aug. 21.