PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's supervisors gathered Monday at the library on Weller Place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year but the return will be short-lived. They will have a new venue next door later this month.
The township's new meeting room will be on the lower level of the municipal building. Board Chairman David Colver said it will accommodate about three times as many people as the library and have more parking and a better audio system. On top of that, it will be fully handicapped accessible.
The board's meeting next Monday will again be held at the library but the new room will be ready by the end of June. Residents should check the township's website for agendas and locations. The board is scheduled to meet three times each month but sometimes cancels sessions.
Unpaid sewer bills
Monday's agenda was light. The board opted not to act on a shutoff agreement with Pennsylvania-American Water Company. Under that deal, the water company would have, at Palmer's request, shut off service to customers who are delinquent in paying sewer bills to the township.
Solicitor Charles Bruno said the agreement would expose the township to liability in case of damage caused by the water utility company. With fewer than 200 Pennsylvania-American Water customers in the township, concentrated in northern Palmer, the commissioners opted against using the threat of a water shutoff as their hammer against nonpayers of township sewer bills.
"My only concern (about not having a contract) would be the delinquents," township Manager Robert Williams said.
Finance Director James Farley said the township can pursue other ways to collect late sewer bills. In extreme cases, he said sewer lines can be plugged.
Colver, Ann-Marie Panella, Robert Smith and Jeffrey Young agreed not to sign the contract. Vice Chairman K. Michael Mitchell was absent.
25th Street shooting
Police Chief Larry Palmer said a probe into shots fired late Friday is progressing.
"We just continue to work that investigation," he said. "Some things have come to light."
Around 11 p.m. Friday, there was a "physical confrontation" outside the Wawa convenience store on 25th Street that led to shots being fired from one or two vehicles leaving the scene.
Intersection issues
In other business, resident David Houser asked the supervisors to consider making the intersection of Stephens and Phillip streets — now a two-way stop — into a four-way stop.
"Speeding is an issue there," Houser said, and when nearby 25th Street is congested, drivers use Phillip Street as shortcut. Houser is a former resident of Bangor, where he served on borough council.
Colver said Houser's suggestion will be relayed to Palmer's traffic-safety committee.
New finance director
Monday was the first nonvirtual supervisors' meeting for Farley, who joined Palmer six months ago after working for Forks Township. Williams said Farley has been an excellent addition to the Palmer staff.