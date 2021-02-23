PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township approved the final plan Tuesday for Parkview Estates, a housing development off Tatamy Road, with conditions designed to protect the township from financial liability.
Last month, the supervisors made it clear that they want the township to be free of maintenance and repair costs for a retention basin that is part of the eighth section of Parkview.
Kay Builders had proposed creating a homeowners' association to spread those costs over just nine unsold lots, but agreed to the township's request to include all 31 parcels to create a more sound financial base. That required the builder to ask buyers with existing letters of intent to join the HOA and pay additional fees.
"There were a few people who were not enamored of that situation and we let them out of their letters of intent," Bethlehem attorney Leo DeVito, representing the developer, said at Tuesday's virtual board meeting.
Two men who said they have agreed to purchase lots said not all buyers have been contacted. One of them, Dennis Gambler, asked that the township require all costs of the HOA, such as insurance and management fees, be disclosed up front. Palmer Solicitor Charles Bruno advised him to deal directly with Kay Builders.
The board approved the Parkview phase eight plan 5-0, with conditions including that all 31 lots be part of the HOA and that fees be sufficient to cover future costs. Board Chairman David Colver said Kay Builders addressed all issues raised at a meeting last month.
Other actions
The supervisors also approved a 59,896-square-foot expansion of the Porsche Cars North America auto parts warehouse at 170 Commerce Lane in the Chrin Commerce Centre. The warehouse expansion and training center will be on the west side of the property, just off Route 33.
"The architectural features will mimic the existing facade of the building," Luke Teller of Langan Engineering told the board. The current building covers about 130,000 square feet.
The supervisors also heard complaints from residents who have to turn left off Lawnherst Avenue onto Route 248 (Nazareth Road), less than a half mile from the 25th Street Shopping Center.
Mike Flavelle said the timing of the traffic light at the intersection is faulty, leading to backups at rush hour. He and other residents said vehicles, including a box truck, parked on Route 248 block views as drivers try to turn left off Lawnherst.
Palmer Public Services Director Tom Adams said he will check on whether the light is operating correctly. Colver noted that Route 248 is a state road, limiting what the township can do as far as posting "no parking" signs. After the light's timing is checked, he said the township will see if more needs to be done.
The next board meeting will be Monday, March 1.