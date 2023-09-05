PALMER TWP., Pa. – At its bimonthly meeting Tuesday night, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance governing stormwater management within the township.
According to township documents, the ordinance creates a "municipal authority" board to direct "stormwater system planning, management and implementation," among other related issues. Such a board would be organized under the provisions of Pennsylvania's Municipality Authorities Act, the documents said.
Although the ordinance was advertised as a public hearing, the "hearing" was closed after several minutes because no board members or residents indicated they wanted to ask any questions about the proposal.
During a public comment session later during Tuesday's meeting, one resident expressed his concern about $20 "assessments" for homeowners that could come with the passing of the stormwater ordinance.
Board Chairman Michael Brett and township solicitor William Oetinger clarified that the ordinance does not impose any assessments, but it does give the municipal authority board the power to consider specific assessment rates.
Township manager Robert Williams added that the township will hold further hearings about stormwater management on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Thursday Sept. 21.
The beginning of Tuesday's meeting was quite crowded, as many came to see the swearing-in ceremony of Brad Umholtz.
Palmer Township's newest police officer, Umholtz is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was previously an officer with the Easton Police Department.
Upon completing the oath of office, Umholtz was congratulated by Palmer Township Police Chief Wayne Smith.
In response to a resident's question about the ongoing prison escape situation in Chester County, Smith said his department had not received any specific information to share with residents.
Although convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is not believed to be in the Lehigh Valley area, Smith said residents should not approach him and should contact 911 if they see someone matching his description.
The Palmer Township board of Supervisors will next meet on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.