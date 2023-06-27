PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors concluded a conditional use hearing for a trucking terminal Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The project, offered by Exchange 12 and developer Abe Atiyeh, features two structures on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road. The property is located near the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road, and bound on the west by Route 33.
One of the structures proposed is 64,350 square feet with 56 loading docks and 137 car parking spaces. The second structure consists of 97,500 square feet with 80 loading docks and 208 car parking spaces.
A road crossing of Schoeneck Creek is proposed, and three above-ground and one underground basin are scheduled to discharge into the Schoeneck Creek.
On Tuesday night, objectors to the project called three witnesses.
The first was Timothy Fisher, an attorney and resident of The Highlands at Glenmoor 55-plus community, who offered testimony interpreting township ordinances. He said an increase of water and flooding has surrounded the area since two warehouses had been approved in the region during 2017 and 2018. Fisher said Atiyeh's plan should not be approved by supervisors.
"This industrial use would be a safety hazard," Fisher said. "...This proposal does not comply with the zoning ordinance."
Other witnesses noted a warehouse would have an environmental impact on the parcel and to the surrounding community. They categorized it as "a scenic and environmental nightmare." In addition, they testified the public safety, health and welfare of Glenmoor residents and the nearby area would be compromised should the project receive approval.
The subject property is located within two municipalities: Lower Nazareth and Palmer. The property fronts Van Buren Road with the parcel's rear along Route 33. The site is in Palmer Township's Planned Industrial/Commercial zoning district. Physical site features include agricultural use, tree rows, the Schoeneck Creek, sanitary sewer, and gas line both with associated easements.
The site is proposed to be served by public water and sanitary sewer. The site will provide two-way access driveways onto Van Buren Road and will include the widening of Van Buren Road along the property's frontage.
A township review of the application found the description of the warehousing or storage activities as lacking. Palmer officials requested the applicant "very accurately describe the principal uses and operations of the proposed truck terminal buildings." This, the township stated, would provide "assurance that the proper trip generation estimates are being used for this project."
Palmer officials also alleged the Exchange 12 failed to meet environmental preservation requirements, including floodplain management.
With the conditional use hearing now complete, supervisors have 45 days to render a decision.