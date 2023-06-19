PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a public hearing for a conditional use application for a trucking terminal Monday night at the municipal building.

The project, offered by Exchange 12 and developer Abe Atiyeh, features two structures on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road. The property is located near the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road, and bound on the west by Route 33.

Palmer Township was unable to procure a stenographer for the hearing, spurring the table.

One of the structures proposed is 64,350 square feet with 56 loading docks and 137 car parking spaces. The second structure consists of 97,500 square feet with 80 loading docks and 208 car parking spaces.

The subject property is located within two municipalities: Lower Nazareth and Palmer. The property fronts Van Buren Road with the parcel's rear along Route 33. The site is in Palmer Township's Planned Industrial/Commercial zoning district. Physical site features include agricultural use, tree rows, the Schoeneck Creek, sanitary sewer, and gas line both with associated easements.

The site is proposed to be served by public water and sanitary sewer. The site will provide two-way access driveways onto Van Buren Road and will include the widening of Van Buren Road along the property's frontage.

Stormwater management for the site will include three above-ground basis and one underground basin scheduled to discharge into Schoeneck Creek. A road crossing of Schoeneck Creek is proposed.

A township review of the application found the description of the warehousing or storage activities as lacking. Palmer officials requested the applicant "very accurately describe the principal uses and operations of the proposed truck terminal buildings." This, the township stated, would provide "assurance that the proper trip generation estimates are being used for this project."

Palmer officials also alleged that Exchange 12 failed to meet environmental preservation requirements, including floodplain management.

Township officials said the hearing has been rescheduled for June 27.