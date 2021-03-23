PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township will extend its trash-hauling and recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. for as long as eight years.
The township will pay a base rate of $1.24 million for the first three years of the deal, which starts May 1. After the third year, an adjustment will kick in to reflect the Consumer Price Index. The new contract is for five years, followed by three one-year options.
Palmer residents will be able to put out one bulk item for free pickup every three months, as they may under the current contract. Cindy Oatis, the township's trash and recycling coordinator, said allowing disposal of big items more often would raise hauling costs and could lead to some residents becoming entrepreneurs at Palmer's expense.
"Residents take items from others for a price and then put them out on the curbside, creating their own little business," she said. The result is, bulky items from outside the township getting picked up, leading to higher landfill costs.
If residents want to put out more than one big piece of furniture or other large item per quarter, they can pay Waste Management $40 or arrange for a private hauler.
"Residents were asking for consistency and to keep the bulk collection the same," Township Manager Robert Williams said. Generally, Palmer residents are pleased with Waste Management, he added.
Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella asked residents to keep Palmer's streets free of used furniture.
"Putting out your garbage furniture and putting the word 'free' on a cardboard sign is not exactly what we're talking about," she said. "It drives me absolutely wild when I see recliners outside or sofas outside." She said usable items should be donated, not placed on the curb.
Nursing home proposal
Zoning Administrator James Raudenbush briefly reviewed a proposal for a nursing home at 3701 Corriere Road. The five-story, 75-foot high building would need relief from Palmer's zoning code.
"They have a long road ahead of them," Board Chairman David Colver said after looking at multiple zoning questions the development faces. He estimated that six or eight meetings will be required to work through those issues.
Resident Michael Leahy said the Palmer fire department should review the plan because of the challenge of removing senior citizens and disabled people from a building that tall in case of an emergency.
2021 Palmer Township Community Pool rates
Williams also announced 2021 rates for the Palmer pool. A season membership for a family of up to six will be $275; individual membership, $150; and senior citizens will pay $100. COVID-19 protocols will be in place as they were last year, and only Palmer residents will be able to use the pool. The hours will be noon to 7 p.m.
Tax deadline extension
The supervisors agreed to extend the deadlines for paying township taxes. The end date for a 2% discount, which was at the end of March, is now extended to April 30. After that date, the undiscounted payment is due by July 1.
'No parking' signs
The supervisors declined to add "no parking" signs on Route 248 near Kathryn and Jewel streets. A resident had asked for signs to make turning onto the road easier, but the township safety committee did not recommend limiting parking.
The next board of supervisors meeting will be April 5.