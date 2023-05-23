PALMER TWP., Pa. – A controversial years-long housing development proposal took center stage at the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, sparking emotions from board members and property owners.
The development, Villages at Wolf's Run, was originally proposed by Tuskes Homes in 2008, but has faced numerous setbacks in recent years. It calls for the construction of a townhouse development near the intersection of Corriere and Van Buren roads, located east of the Northampton Crossings shopping center on Route 248.
The development's final preliminary plan was presented by Tuskes' director of land development, Phil Malitsch, as well as attorney Joe Piperato and traffic planner Rob Hoffman. Citing the traffic study presented at Palmer Township's May 9 planning commission meeting, Hoffman estimated that the townhouse development would bring 1,016 new vehicles to the Corriere-Van Buren area every day.
Hoffman said this total — along with the 23 crashes in the area over a five-year period, as concluded by the study — did not satisfy the state's requirement to construct a traffic signal at the intersection. However, Hoffman did not directly answer how many more vehicles or crashes would be necessary to construct a traffic signal, when prompted by board member K. Michael Mitchell.
Board member Ann-Marie Panella then responded by criticizing the developers for supposedly being out of touch with the "reality" of traffic concerns at the Corriere-Van Buren intersection.
"Have you guys parked your cars and watched that intersection for a while?" Panella asked. "That intersection is wicked now, [and] I can't imagine what it's gonna be like later."
The proposed construction of a bridge where Van Buren Road crosses Schoeneck Creek to reduce flooding from the development's stormwater runoff proved to be an even more contentious subject, since the current stretch of road crossing the creek is already susceptible to flooding during heavy rains.
Board member Jeffrey Young expressed his desire for a bridge to be built before any development can proceed, prompting several cheers from the public.
Vice Chairman Joseph Armato accused the developers of not being able to come to a bridge construction agreement with nearby property owners.
"Part of my frustration with this is the fact that you guys cannot come to any kind of amicable agreement with these property owners for this bridge," Armato told the developers. "I find it just ludicrous that some happy medium cannot be met."
Echoing this sentiment, Van Buren Road resident Harry Graack Jr. repeatedly argued with attorney Piperato about Tuskes' transparency in the development process. While presenting a slideshow he prepared for the board, Graack accused the developers of withholding proposed bridge designs from property owners, to which Piperato replied that plans must be drawn up before they can be shared.
"I want a bridge that serves our township and does not affect our property adversely," Graack said.
Board Chairman Michael Brett characterized Tuskes' development plan as a
"final plan that feels more like a preliminary plan." The township agreed to postpone further Villages at Wolf's Run hearings until late June or July, according to solicitor William Oetinger.
The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors will meet again Monday, June 5, to resume the conditional use hearing for a proposed billboard at 1551 Van Buren Road.