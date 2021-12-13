PALMER TWP., Pa. – "Palmer is different," Supervisor Chairman David Colver told a crowd Monday as he and fellow supervisor Robert Smith said farewell after a combined 42 years of service.
"What we do here is second to none," Colver said. "Our elected officials, our administration and our staff."
He did not leave out the residents, who put in thousands of hours volunteering in activities ranging from youth sports to the fire department.
Colver has served on the board of supervisors for 24 years, 22 of them as chairman. Smith put in 18 years, and before that served on the planning commission.
Monday's meeting was held at the Charles Chrin Community Center to handle the crowd. The location also served as a reminder of Colver's work with donor Charles Chrin to get the community center built.
"I am leaving Palmer in a better place than when I got here 24 years ago," Colver said.
He reflected on the many hours a local official spends at events away from home and thanked his wife Lisa and two daughters: "Without you, I couldn't do this."
Palmer is now an example to other townships, Colver said, with its respected police and fire departments, the Miracle League, the community center and, under construction, the Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center.
"We've adapted and we've overcome, even in COVID times," he said.
He said success can be attributed to communication.
"You will solve 99.9% of your problems with communication," Colver said. "That happens in life, in business and in the township."
Colver runs a construction company with his wife, who was one of about 10 people who spoke to praise the two supervisors.
"You will always be Mr. Palmer Township to me," Lisa Colver said to her husband.
Smith, owner of Smitty's Maintenance Repair & Collision on Freemansburg Avenue, said making the right decisions for the township was at times difficult. He said he was guided by his father's advice: "Do it right, or don't do it at all."
He pointed to the accreditation of the Palmer police force and the quality of the fire department as two big achievements, and listed how public works, parks and recreation and all facets of township government have served residents.
Smith thanked his wife Kim and his children for supporting him during his years on the board.
"I love this township," Smith said. "It became a family. It was a privilege to work with everyone."
Smith said the concept of balance guided his approach, but sometimes he would still be up for hours after a tough vote.
Even after decades of public service and coaching, he said, "I wish I could have done more."
Smith thanked township Manager Robert Williams and Assistant Manager Brenda DeGerolamo: "She makes us look good every day."
Colver and Smith, both Republicans, lost in the fall election. Monday's session was the last scheduled public meeting of their term.
Among the well-wishers Monday were familiar voices, including Jim Finnen, sports announcer for Lafayette College for many years, and Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto said he worked with Colver and Smith many times, helping cement a relationship between communities.
"I really believe the seven municipalities that make up the Easton area are one community," the mayor said.
Palmer Solicitor Charles Bruno, who has been around almost as long as Colver, said the two supervisors made a difference.
"These two men to my right have been completely dedicated to Palmer Township," he said.
"I can only say, thank you," Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella told her colleagues.
Supervisor K. Michael Mitchell said the board under Colver's leadership always focused on working for and working with the people of Palmer.
Township Manager Robert Williams said Colver and Smith helped guide Palmer through tough times, including hurricanes, floods and tragedies.
"You were always there," he said of Colver's years as leader of the board. Williams said even when he had to call Colver in the middle of the night, "You always came through."
"This community is blessed," Williams said.
There was some routine business during the meeting, and the final budget Colver and Smith voted on does not raise taxes.
"For the fifth year in a row, there will not be a tax increase in Palmer Township," Colver said to applause.
As the meeting wound down, Colver moved for adjournment, and Smith seconded the motion.
The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 3, when the board will reorganize and choose a new leader.