PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township has waived penalties and interest on earned income tax payments, as long as the money is in by May 17.
The board of supervisors voted Monday to match federal and state extensions for income taxes. The U.S. and Pennsylvania have pushed back the due date about a month from the traditional April 15 deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The township will waive extra fees on EIT payments made by May 17. Chairman David Colver said the extension will resolve confusion stemming from the later state and federal payment dates. The proceeds of the 1% earned income tax are split between the township and the Easton Area School District.
The supervisors also extended the deadline to May 17 for township business privilege taxes. Colver, Ann-Marie Panella, Jeffrey Young, K. Michael Mitchell and Robert E. Smith voted unanimously for both extensions. May 15 is a Saturday, so the new deadline of May 17 falls on a Monday.
Other actions
In other business, the board approved a $1.15 million bid for road and stormwater system work in the Highland Park neighborhood. Township Engineer Brian Dillman said the only concern with the winning offer from Grace Industries Inc. was that certain items appeared to be priced very low relative to the two other bidders.
"It's going to require that we stay on them through the construction and make sure they're getting everything done the way it's supposed to be done," he said.
The total cost of the Highland Park work, including the bid approved Monday, may come in as much as $250,000 under budget, said Scott Kistler, director of public works, parks and public utilities. The township will require Grace Industries to work on one block at a time to avoid creating havoc in the entire neighborhood, Kistler said.
The supervisors also approved a $221,900 bid from Chrin of Delaware Inc. for improvements at the township's recycling center. Palmer is relying on state grants to pay for that work.
The township's Planning Commission will meet Tuesday.