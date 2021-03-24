Taxes generic

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night agreed to extend the deadlines for paying township taxes.

The end date for a 2% discount, which was at the end of March, is now extended to April 30. After that date, the undiscounted payment is due by July 1.

The vote was unanimous among Chairman David Colver, Vice Chairman K. Michael Mitchell, and supervisors Ann-Marie Panella and Robert E. Smith. Jeffrey Young was absent.

Township Manager Robert Williams said the delay will help residents who have suffered financially during the pandemic, and is in keeping with a federal extension of taxes due.

Also at Tuesday night's meeting, supervisors announced that the township will extend its trash-hauling and recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. for up to eight years.

Williams additionally shared 2021 membership rates for the Palmer Township Community Pool.

