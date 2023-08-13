PALMER TWP., Pa. — A large house fire in Palmer Township, Northampton County, left a home uninhabitable early Sunday morning.

Deputy chief Ken Sobieski of the Palmer Municipal Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Clover Hollow Road around 1:10 a.m. Crews from neighboring municipalities were also brought in to battle the flames, according to Sobieski.

The fire was later brought under control at an unspecified time, Sobieski said.

While the home was left uninhabitable, Sobieski said there were no reports of injuries at the scene.