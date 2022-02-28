PALMER TWP., Pa. – Members of Palmer Township's board of supervisors finally got their chance to review a newly proposed zoning ordinance Monday night.
The ordinance has been in the works since 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process.
Carolyn Yagle, the director of planning and policy at Pittsburgh-based Environmental Planning & Design, said Monday's presentation gave supervisors and the public an opportunity to evaluate the zoning ordinance changes that her firm and a township committee have been working on.
Yagle discussed how she and the committee considered updates to components of Palmer Township's zoning text and current zoning map. They put their ideas together and organized a set of snapshots to showcase their proposed changes to the board Monday night.
According to Yagle, there are a number of items they addressed, such as the way land use is assigned to different zoning districts in the township, how districts are shown as part of the map, and even considerations for dimensional characteristics and other types of components.
"Looking at overall compatibility," Yagle said.
Yagle also discussed some mapping options, which could include introducing the concept of a civic-oriented district, depending on further discussions with the planning commission.
"The purpose of a civic-oriented district is to distinguish things from existing CR (Conservation Recreation) districts and distinguishing the civic district," Yagle said. "We're pulling things out such as government entities and other things like schools."
This idea was presented as option for the board or planning commission to consider, but they could leave it out and just retain CR districts. Government resources are considered a use within CR, Yagle said.
The board noted that the discussion of a civic district is new, and many members were seeing that part of the potential map change for the first time.
Yagle continued to note more proposed changes to the zoning ordinance:
- As for rural agriculture, there are two areas in a district that would be retained in the northwest portions of the community, Yagle said. The element "agriculture as land use" exist in other areas of the community in different zoning districts. If someone were to pursue agriculture, that was addressed in the changes, Yagle noted.
- For residential districts in the township, it was recommended to remove the HDR2 district (High-Density Limited Residential Residential Unit). "By making this more succinct, we've been able to consolidate residential districts, no longer needing HDR2," Yagle said.
- There are a few non-residential districts with the opportunity for mixed-use zoning. Yagle noted some already have land uses folded in.
- Updated boundaries to the Main Street Commercial District, based upon things happening over time. It remains intact as a district, but its boundaries have been modified.
- The Route 248 overlay district and William Penn Highway overlay district would join up with the Freemansburg overlay district.
The board of supervisors flipped through their packet of the proposed new ordinance, and a few members from the township voiced their questions to better understand the potential changes.
Bill Ruch, the chair of the township's environmental steering committee, was also in attendance and acknowledge to the board he will be involved in this process, presenting comments and ideas back to the planning commission.
The township's planning commission is set to hold a workshop meeting on the new zoning ordinance proposal March 15 at 7 p.m. at the municipal center.
"I'm very pleased it's going to the planning commission and moving forward," said Jeffrey Young, chairman of the supervisors.