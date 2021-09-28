PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township should place a 90-day moratorium on accepting new land-use plans to allows its staff to focus on a long-awaited zoning revision, a resident told the board of supervisors Tuesday.
Tim Fisher of Moor Drive said he expects plans to be submitted for two big projects on Van Buren Road. In 2019, two warehouses were proposed for Van Buren, not far from Fisher's home. Residents objected to that plan, which was withdrawn.
Moving the zoning ordinance forward would protect residents, he said. Fisher has presented a petition with 427 signatures in favor of the moratorium and public hearings on the new zoning to the township.
"We just are very concerned," he said at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday. He said he has seen drafts of the revisions, but Planning Director Cynthia Carman Kramer said that is not possible: "We don't have a comprehensive draft ordinance."
"Touchy subject," was what Solicitor Charles Bruno said of enacting a moratorium.
Board Chairman David Colver said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down work on the ordinance.
"COVID hit in March of last year and all the meetings stopped and the world became unglued," he said. "We want to get it done as much as you."
A township committee is preparing the revision.
Fisher agreed that revising zoning for the entire township is not something that can be done over Zoom meetings.
Colver said there are 40 to 50 projects "in the pipeline" across Palmer, making it difficult to stop looking at plans, and there are many neighborhood groups with an interest in the zoning revision.
"This is a township-wide thing," he said, not just an issue for Fisher's northern Palmer neighborhood. "There are 20 groups like you," Colver said.
Fisher was accompanied by resident Jim Finnen and others.
Supervisor Jeffrey Young said he would favor a moratorium if Bruno said the township could enact one on solid legal grounds, while Robert E. Smith said any halt to land-use plans would have to be across the township.
The board did not vote on a moratorium.
The supervisors also approved $778,917 in annual minimum pension obligations for 2022. The "MMOs" are set by a state formula. The bulk of the money — $553,452 — will go toward the police pension plan.
