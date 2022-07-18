PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township is holding an open house-style meeting Tuesday for the public to review a proposed new zoning ordinance.
The meeting is set for 4-7:30 p.m. at the Palmer meeting room, at 3 Weller Place. Residents, business owners and interested parties may show up at any time during the event.
The draft is 324 pages long and has been years in the making. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process down a bit.
No vote has been set for the new ordinance, which must be approved by Palmer's board of supervisors. Zoning ordinances determine the course of development: land use, density of development, and protection for neighbors.
The draft's objectives include protection of farmland, prevention of blight and overcrowding, and promoting "the public health, safety and general welfare."
Zoning rules are also laws of the township. As a result, much of the lengthy draft includes definitions that set standards for development. Definitions include common terms, as basic as "basement" and "building," to more controversial topics, such as distribution centers -- warehouses.
The term "warehouse," a hot-button issue across the Lehigh Valley, appears 21 times in the 324-page document.
Smaller items, such as garage sales and animal cemeteries, are not overlooked. Each is mentioned in the draft.
To attend the meeting, enter from the parking lot near the police station on Weller Place. The meeting room is on the ground floor.