PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township will keep its property tax unchanged in 2021, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of supervisors voted 5-0 Monday to leave the tax millage rate at 8.25, or $8.25 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
The township's levy covers operating expenses and debt payments, along with costs for parks, fire fighting, and road equipment.
Township Manager Robert Williams said the administration and supervisors had set a goal of keeping Palmer's tax structure unchanged. During a review last month, Williams also said the township will have to monitor revenue and expenses closely in 2021 because the pandemic makes it difficult to predict finances.
The supervisors also approved a five-year contract with the bargaining unit for its police officers. Officers will receive 3% raises annually.
Williams said the negotiations with the Palmer Township Police Association went smoothly. The contract covers 35 full-time and two part-time officers.
"We're pleased with the excellent professional work of our police force," Williams said.
Board Chairman David Colver thanked Williams and Assistant Township Manager Brenda DeGerolamo for their work on the deal, which was approved unanimously.
"Everything appears to have worked out for both sides," Colver said during the Zoom meeting. The contract takes effect Jan. 1 and lasts through the end of 2025.
In other business, Colver looked past the holiday to the disposal of Christmas trees. He said Palmer residents can put out trees on their regular trash days, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 22. All decorations must be removed from the trees.
The supervisors' next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 29. Colver said it might be canceled, depending on what business arises.
Township meetings will continue to be held virtually until the pandemic abates. Residents should check the township website for information.