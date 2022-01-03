PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's supervisors met Monday for the first time in the 21st century without David Colver on board and chose Jeffrey Young to replace him as chairman.
Colver, a 24-year board member and longtime chairman, lost in November, as did Robert Smith, an 18-year office holder. The two Republicans were replaced by Democrats Michael Brett and Joseph Armato. All five Palmer supervisors are now Democrats.
Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Jack Panella, a Palmer resident and brother of Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella, swore in Brett and Armato. Daniel Balkom was sworn in as the elected auditor.
That ceremony and other appointments brought an unusually large crowd of about 100 people to the Palmer meeting room on Weller Place.
Young held the chairmanship before but said he might be a bit rusty because that was in the late 1980s.
"I'll do my best to listen to all sides and be inclusive," Young said after the board chose him as its leader. Brett was chosen as vice chairman, and Charles Bruno was reappointed as solicitor, a post he's held for 24 years.
Young's first meeting in decades as chairman included a long agenda but he moved through it in less than an hour.
Police Chief Wayne Smith introduced two new part-time police officers, Kyle Kromer and Nicholas Alexander. Young swore them in.
One of Brett's first official actions was to seek a delay in appointments to township boards and commissions so the board can invite all candidates to appear before it. That did not sit well with a couple people in the audience, but his motion was approved.