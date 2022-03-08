PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission reviewed a preliminary development plan Tuesday night for five new warehouses proposed for Van Buren Road near Main Street.
Christopher Hermance, managing director for Carson Van Buren LLC, presented the proposal alongside a representative from Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Inc., informing the commission of the approximately 1.14 million square feet on 77 acres needed for the project.
The project is planned to be subdivided into two lots, with two building phases. The first phase includes three buildings, and the second phase includes two buildings.
Lot 1 of the proposed subdivision is industrially based, and the limited distribution manufacturing use is permitted by right in the district where it would be located. It would consist of five limited distribution buildings, totaling around 1.14 million square feet, with truck ports on one side of the buildings and car parking on the other.
Lot 2 is not proposed for development at this time, but Hermance says his company has been working with a retail developer.
The project proposal includes a total of 985 car parking spaces, 185 loading dock spaces against the warehouse and 220 trailer installs.
Hermance said he is looking to keep warehouse traffic and retail traffic separate by the strategic placing of driveways. It is not known what type of retail could be coming to the township.
The planning commission said there were "numerous unresolved engineering plans" with the project, but the goal of the evening was for the developer to garner input from the commission.
The developers reminded the commission that a traffic study is being prepared, and a pavement analysis for the structural capability of Van Buren Road is in the works. They said the idea is for the truck traffic to go out to Van Buren Road, make a right out of the facility, drive up to the light at Main Street and Van Buren Road and continue onto Route 33.
The planning commissioners made a motion to table the preliminary land development plan until unresolved plans were further addressed.
Villages at Wolf's Run
Strausser Enterprises Inc. was back before the planning commission to present a Phase 3 sketch for its development project of the Villages at Wolf’s Run. The development creates a residential area of townhouses located along Van Buren Road between Northwood Avenue and Corriere Road.
While the development was approved by the board of supervisors in November 2007, the developer was given an extension until May 31, 2022, to submit a final plan.
On Tuesday, the developer presented the commission with its preliminary sketch plan, which proposes revisions to previously submitted plans. The revisions include the elimination of private alleys and detached garages, and the creation of three off-street parking areas containing 45 spaces.
The developer noted the amount of units remained the same at 139, as did the general street layout, and more open space has been added.
Townhome owners will have more yard space with the removal of the detached garages, according to developers. The garages the developer is now proposing are 24 feet and 27 feet wide. The larger ones will fit one to one-and-a-half cars, and the smaller garages will accommodate one vehicle.
The commission did not have an intention to make a decision on the proposal, as the presentation was simply for the developer to get input on the designs.
However, a few residents in the audience did voice their disapproval of the development, stating that it was taking away one of the last pieces of undeveloped land in the township.
One resident addressed the board in hopes members would factor in environmental concerns in regard to the trees that would be removed and the loss of open land if the project were to move forward.