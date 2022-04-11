Palmer Township sign generic
69 News

Palmer Township's Planning Commission will review two Abe Atiyeh proposals Tuesday, one for 84 apartments on Milford Street and another that brings back the plan for two warehouses on Van Buren Road.

The commission will preside at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the township meeting room at 3 Weller Place.

The plan for 1492 Van Buren Road is for two warehouses covering 268,000 square feet total on 36.6 acres. That same land was considered for 496 apartments at a meeting earlier this year, and while that idea might not be dead, a Palmer official said, Tuesday's agenda item is for warehouses.

One building would cover 128,876 square feet, and the other would take up 138,743 square feet, just east of Route 33. The land is a planned industrial/commerce zone. Warehouses are a "conditional use" in that zone, meaning they are allowed but the township may impose certain conditions.

The apartments discussed during the planning commission's January meeting would be spread out over 10 four-story buildings. At that meeting, some relief was expressed that the land might not be used for warehouses, but the warehouse plan is back.

The other Atiyeh project is for 84 apartments in a four-story building at 530 Milford St. on a 2.9-acre lot. That land is zoned for heavy industrial and mixed use. Two parking spaces, or 168 total, would be included. Developer Abe Atiyeh once allowed trucks to park on the site but removed the vehicles after the township objected.

Access to the apartments would be from Milford Street.

The planners will also review a potential new gym at St. Jane's Church, 4049 Hartley Ave. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown wants to put up a 17,100-square-foot building for spots and gatherings. The building would be just off Hartley Avenue at the eastern edge of the church property, next to the parking lot.

 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you