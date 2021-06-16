PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man wanted in Northampton County is now in custody.
Patrick McGary, 27, was arrested by Palmer Township police on Wednesday, officials said.
Police had issued an arrest warrant for him on Monday on a felony charge of strangulation, as well as counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, physical simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Authorities had warned the public to not approach him if seen.
McGary is being held in Northampton County Prison pending his next court date, police said.