PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township Police Chief Larry Palmer will retire in August and will be replaced by Deputy Chief Wayne Smith.
Palmer took over the township force in 2012 after retiring as chief of Easton's police. His last day will be Aug. 6.
Township Manager Robert Williams chose Smith, a 30-year veteran of the Palmer force, to be head of the department.
Supervisor Jeff Young thanked Palmer for his service and welcomed the Smith era.
"He was a good chief for us, and hopefully, Wayne can be an even better chief," Young said.
Smith, 54, will run a department with 37 officers.
"I will maintain the continuity of leadership," Smith said Tuesday during a break in a supervisors' meeting. "We are an accredited, elite force and we will keep that going."
Smith served six years in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman and worked as an emergency medical technician. He joined the Palmer force part-time in 1991, and went full-time three years later. He is a lifelong resident of the township.
Smith is a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy and Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command, and he has completed training with the FBI and the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute.
Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, Smith said. Police officers had to go out and deal with the public daily, regardless of the risks.
"We have to get through the end of the pandemic and get things back to normal," he said. Smith also said that training of the officers will be a focus of his leadership. He is certified in firearms instruction and other fields.
Williams said Smith will be sworn in Aug. 9.