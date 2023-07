PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Palmer Township, Northampton County, are warning residents of thefts reported from the drop box at the township's post office.

"We have taken numerous reports of mail being stolen and checks being compromised from the United States Postal Service outside mail drop box located at 650 S. Greenwood Ave," police said.

In wake of these thefts, police advise Palmer Township residents to drop off any mail containing checks inside the Greenwood Avenue post office.