PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they've been flooded with reports of bear sightings over the weekend.
The most recent reports came Sunday in a neighborhood behind the 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township, police said.
A bear was reported to be on Aicher Drive, Woodlawn Avenue and Woodridge Terrace.
Township police were working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to track down and keep an eye on the bear.
Police are asking residents to not put out garbage before expected pick-up times, and to keep bird feeders clean of food.
No one should approach a bear.