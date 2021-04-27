PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township residents showed up virtually at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to hear about the Villages at Wolf's Run housing development, but that plan was pulled from the agenda at the developer's request.
The project for more than 249 twin homes and townhouses along Van Buren Road, between Corriere Road and Northwood Avenue, brought out several residents who quickly dropped off the Zoom call when Chairman David Colver said the plan would not be discussed. Strausser Enterprises Inc. has delayed the project at least twice, citing a bad housing market in 2009 and 2014.
The Villages at Wolf's Run was discussed at a planning commission meeting in February. Residents raised complaints about flooding, trees being cut down and traffic. The proposal envisions two "villages," east and west, on about 60 acres of land.
Other business
The supervisors did hear a plan for John Sobrinski to convert a building at 3350 Nazareth Road into a financial services office. The building was once a barbershop that catered to children.
The township planning commission had recommended the plan for approval, with certain conditions. The board approved Sobrinski's plan unanimously, with Jeffrey Young, K. Michael Mitchell, Robert E. Smith and Ann-Marie Panella voting with Colver.
Sobrinski is a financial adviser who lives in Stroudsburg. He said his business has two employees, including himself.
Doug Janowicz, who lives near the property, said he welcomed Sobrinski's plan. Colver agreed that a small office suited the neighborhood better than some retail uses proposed for the site earlier.
The supervisors' next meeting is scheduled for May 3. Residents should check the township website for information, because meetings may be canceled if there is a lack of agenda items.