PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township dipped into the used car business and picked up $60,174 for six municipal vehicles.
The township puts old vehicles on Municibid, an eBay-like service for government surplus sales. The highest bidder wins and pays a buyer's fee to Municibid. Palmer receives the full sale price, township Manager Robert Williams said.
The board of supervisors approved the sales at their meeting Tuesday.
The highest bid was $14,300 for a 2000 GMC dump truck with plow and spreader. The lowest price was $6,255 for a 2017 Ford Explorer that was used by the police department. Police vehicles get more use and are often sold within a few years of purchase.
After picking up cash from car sales, the supervisors asked Solicitor Charles Bruno to monitor two assessment appeals that could cut into township revenue.
The owners of the Palmer Park Mall are asking for a lower property assessment, as is Palmer Hotel LLC, owner of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 90 Kunkle Drive. A lower assessed value means owners can pay less in taxes.
"The county and the school district usually take more of an active role than the township does" in assessment appeals, Bruno said. Assessment appeals are reviewed by Northampton County.
Board President David Colver said it would be best for the township to follow the process as two large properties seek to pay less. The other supervisors agreed, voting 5-0 for Bruno to monitor the appeals on behalf of Palmer.
The board's next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 7.