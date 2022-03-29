PALMER TWP., Pa – Semiconductor manufacturer II-VI Inc. is seeking permission from the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors to build an on-site electrical plant to power a future expansion of its 2251 Newlins Mill Road factory.
II-VI is a manufacturer of semiconductors and optical materials based in Saxonville, just north of Pittsburgh. Its facility in Palmer opened in 2017.
The plan shared with the board Tuesday night calls for an array of 40 natural gas fuel cells provided by Bloom Energy, a company with headquarters in San Jose, California. The cells are each housed in 7-foot-tall stainless steel cabinets.
Bloom representative Gregory Oross said the fuel cells combine natural gas and water to produce electricity with "no combustion, low noise and zero emissions."
The power plant would be installed in an unused truck parking area and would produce 15,000 kilowatts of power for the manufacturer.
In addition to the fuel cells, II-IV wants to install a backup electrical substation tied to the main electrical grid.
BJ Blair, the facility manager, said II-VI wants to expand and would increase its current staff from about 40 people to 150.
However, "We need more power," he said. "We're already pushing the limits of the current incoming service."
The factory grows silicon carbide (SiC) crystals, he said, which are then sliced into wafers for use in electronics production. The substance's high thermal conductivity makes it extremely useful in many areas, including electric car manufacturing, he noted, but the process of growing the crystals is very energy intensive.
The board of supervisors wanted additional information on some details of II-VI's application, and voted to carry the public hearing to April 11.