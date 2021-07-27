PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's supervisors objected in April to a plan for a senior residence, citing the need for multiple variances from zoning rules.
Easton Senior Living LLC has since talked with township staff and may present a "more palatable" plan for the 4.4 acres at 3701 Corriere Road, Solicitor Charles Bruno told the board at its meeting Tuesday.
The plan rejected in April was for a five-story, 75-foot-high building, which would have required a 15-foot exemption for height. Zoning breaks would also be required on the residential use in an industrial/commercial zone, the number of residents and how close the building would be to property lines.
Fire safety is also an issue.
"We have our apparatus set up for a 65-foot maximum building height," Fire Commissioner Stephen Gallagher said at the April meeting. The Easton Senior Living plan would have topped the aerial truck's reach by 10 feet.
At the meeting Tuesday, the board voted to reconsider its stance on the plan on the condition that something more suitable be presented. The unanimous vote does not constitute approval of the project, which will go before the zoning hearing board. That board's next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Other business
Resident Dave Houser asked the board to reconsider his request to turn the Stephens and Phillip streets intersection into a four-way stop from a two-way. He said a person with a mental problem sometimes hangs out in the middle of the intersection, and another rides a bicycle recklessly.
"We have two partly disabled people at risk," and the problem is compounded by speeding drivers.
President David Colver said his request will be looked at again.
The next board of supervisors meeting will be Monday, Aug. 2. Residents should check the township website because sessions are sometimes canceled if there is little business to be addressed.