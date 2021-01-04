Palmer Township sign generic

PALMER TWP., Pa. – During its annual reorganization meeting Monday night, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to retain its chairman, vice chairman, solicitor and engineering firm for another year.

Longtime supervisor David Colver will remain board chairman, and K. Michael Mitchell will remain vice chairman. Colver, who has been on the board for 24 years — 22 as its chairman — is up for reelection this year.

The board also voted unanimously to retain Charles Bruno as its solicitor and to keep The Pidcock Company of Salisbury Township as the township’s engineering firm.

