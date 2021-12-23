A tract of land in Palmer Township has been sold for $53.1 million, or more than $1 million per acre.
The land at Van Buren Road and Main Street, south of the Amazon warehouse, covers 49.5 acres. The Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority sold the land to MRP Industrial of Baltimore, which plans to put warehouses on the site. The authority used to spread sludge on the site, and now plans to do that in Plainfield Township. Northampton County property records show the sale went through Dec. 9.
David Colver, chairman of Palmer's board of supervisors, said the deal might be a record-breaker for the Lehigh Valley.
"Everything was in the $200,000 to $300,000 range," he said Thursday. "For something to come in at a million dollars per acres, I'm surprised that the market would warrant something like that. That's triple earlier prices."
Township Manager Robert Williams said MRP's plan has a long way to go.
"The plan will work its way through the process and all the stakeholders will have the opportunity to discuss it," he said.
MRP presented a preliminary plan in September to the township planning commission. That proposal was for two warehouses, one of 400,000 square feet and another covering 251,000 square feet. This would be the company's first project in Palmer. On its website, MRP says it has developed more than 18 million square feet since 2013.
