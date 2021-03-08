PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's community pool will open on Memorial Day weekend, with details about attendance and capacity to be announced later this spring.
"We're proud to be one of the municipalities that worked through all the challenges last year" and kept the pool open during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Township Manager Robert Williams told the board of supervisors during their Monday meeting. "As of today, the township has every intention of opening the pool, same as we did last year."
Williams said there may be some adjustments in operations of the 3001 Farmersville Road pool, depending on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Many local pools were not open last year because of concern about COVID-19.
Township residents who attended Monday's virtual meeting applauded the decision and recognized that operating during a pandemic might bring extra costs.
"If you have to increase my membership [cost], well go ahead," said Connie Farmer.
Jamie Friedel asked whether the pool would only admit Palmer residents in 2021.
"It's a municipal pool and Palmer residents are priority," Williams said, but details of admission have not been decided.
Egg hunt 2021
Board Chairman David Colver did announce one pandemic casualty: The township Easter egg hunt will not be held, but he said, "I'm sure we'll be back and better next year."
New 'no parking' areas
Responding to residents' complaints about being unable to see before turning onto the road, the board voted to prohibit parking along two sections of Route 248, less than a half mile from the 25th Street Shopping Center.
Parking will be banned on the westbound shoulder of Route 248 (Nazareth Road) from Lawnherst Avenue to about 260 feet south, and the same distance on the eastbound side from Phillip Street to the north.
"We had the traffic safety committee look at that and it recommended 'no parking' signs," Colver said, adding, "Vehicles are creating a traffic hazard by blocking sight views."
Residents said at a recent meeting the parked vehicles, including a box truck, make it difficult to see to make turns, and that speeding and cars running red lights made the area unsafe.
Deb Werkheiser asked that a similar parking ban be enacted for Route 248 near Jewel Street, just to the north.
"I am out in the middle of the road before I can see what's coming," she said.
Colver said that will be reviewed at the board's March 23 meeting.
Park Avenue Market alcohol advertising
The board voted 4-0 to clarify an earlier resolution limiting signs promoting the sale of beer and wine at the Park Avenue Market, also just off Route 248 and across the street from the Palmer Park Mall.
The market, which is acquiring a liquor license, will have no exterior signs advertising alcohol except its existing sign, which may add the word "beer."
At an earlier meeting, supervisors Jeffrey Young and Ann-Marie Panella expressed concern about sandwich-board type signs along Route 248.
That vote was 4-0, with Robert E. Smith and K. Michael Mitchell joining Young and Panella in approval. Colver abstained because he was not at the earlier meeting.
Palmer Park Mall tax assessment appeal
The board also asked Solicitor Charles Bruno to monitor the tax assessment appeal filed by the owners of the Palmer Park Mall with Northampton County.