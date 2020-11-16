PALMER TWP., Pa. | Palmer Township police said they needed to use a Taser to apprehend a woman accused of stabbing her mother with a kitchen knife Saturday night.
Victoria L. Longenbach faces assault and endangerment charges in connection with the alleged attack inside her Northwood Avenue home in Palmer Township. On Sunday, authorities said Longenbach was in custody but being treated at a local hospital.
District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 38-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $250,000.
Palmer Township police were dispatched to a home in the 2600 block of Northwood Avenue about 9:50 p.m. to assist paramedics with a call for a 68-year-old woman reportedly suffering from a knife wound to the stomach, according to the criminal complaint.
Police were then alerted that the alleged attacker was the victim’s daughter and locked the front door. Officers said they needed to kick in the door to get inside, according to court records.
The victim told police that Longenbach stabbed her, and officers took her into custody, so paramedics could attend to the stabbing victim.
Authorities said Longenbach had blood on her shirt that wasn’t hers. Police allege she resisted arrest, and officers used a Taser to make sure she didn’t have a weapon underneath her. Court records indicate officers recovered a kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade.
Records also indicate Longenbach’s son suffered a scratch on his arm during the incident. Court records do not indicate what may have prompted the alleged attack.
She now faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of child endangerment, all felonies. Police also charged Longenbach with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
As a condition of her bail, Longenbach must undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30.