PALMER TWP., Pa. - A state grant will help with the completion of a new youth center in Northampton County.

The Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center is getting $100,000 in funding, said state Sen. Lisa Boscola.

The $2 million project, which is replacing the old Palmer Athletic Fieldhouse, was running low on money to finish in time for its slated fall opening.

It does not rely on taxpayer money.

The new two-story building will be used for Palmer Township Athletic Association activities, and will have space for community organizations and other groups.