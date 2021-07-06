A Palmer Township zoning board review of a proposed "life care center" at 3701 Corriere Road has been pushed back to August.
The plan, presented by Easton Senior Living LLC, was originally scheduled to be reviewed at the zoning board's Tuesday, July 6 meeting.
The plan has already drawn a negative reaction from the township's board of supervisors, who voted to oppose it in March. Chairman David Colver noted the many variances the project would require before calling for a vote.
As presented in March, the plan is for 145 beds in an L-shaped building on 4.4 acres off Route 248, near Walmart.
Variances listed in relation to the life care center include for use, height (75 feet), unit density and front-yard setback.
The supervisors voted unanimously in March against the plan.
At its Tuesday meeting, the zoning board will hear a request from Lehigh Valley Adult Services to convert a building at 2605 Nazareth Rd. into two dwellings. If approved, one of the units would become a group home.
Palmer's zoning hearing board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in the new municipal meeting room, in the lower level of the township building at 3 Weller Place.