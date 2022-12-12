PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors adopted the 2023 township budget Monday night at the municipal building.
The spending plan holds the line on taxes for the sixth consecutive year at 8.25 mills. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value for tax purposes. Thus, a property assessed at $100,000 would incur a $825 tax bill.
2023 fees
In other news, the board OK'd the 2023 fee schedule. The approval raises the calculation rate for non-residential zoning permits and increases the minimum service rate for quarterly sewer payments from $27.50 to $35, a roughly 27.3% increase.
"It's been many years since it's been adjusted," said Township Manager Robert Williams.
Liquor license
Supervisors also approved the creation of an economic development liquor license for the Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood restaurant, located at 2411 Nazareth Road.
The request was made by owner Tian Guizhang.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, an economic development license may be issued to promote economic development, "even if the number of existing restaurant and eating place retail dispenser licenses in that county exceeds the ratio of 1 license per 3,000 inhabitants."
Zoning ordinance
In other news, supervisors held a second zoning ordinance public hearing. Zoning law stipulates how land can be utilized for residential, commercial, industrial or open space.
The hearing included comments from Kerry Wrobel, president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park, who discussed plans for a 90-acre parcel. Wrobel noted 50 of the 90 acres were located in Upper Nazareth Township, with the remaining 40 acres in Palmer Township. In addition, 20 of those 40 acres in Palmer are in a riparian buffer zone.
Due to unresolved zoning requests, the board decided to make decisions on those open items in January.
Retirement recognition
Finally, longtime solicitor Charles Bruno was recognized by Chairman Jeffrey Young and Williams for his service to Palmer. Bruno is retiring after 24 years in the post.