PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township's board of supervisors will meet Monday to review a proposed new zoning ordinance.
The board will not vote on the ordinance.
Residents may attend the 7 p.m. meeting at the township municipal center, but this meeting is just to present potential changes to the board. There will be no opportunity for public input Monday, but public hearings will be held before any vote to adopt the ordinance.
No date has been set for a vote.
Zoning law controls how land can be used, determining whether a property can be developed as residential, commercial or industrial space, or left open for conservation and recreation.
The meeting Monday is the start of the review process.
"This is just the supervisors' first look at the whole picture of what's being proposed," Cynthia Carman Kramer, planning director, said today.
Consultant EPD of Pittsburgh will present the potential ordinance to the board. The zoning review has been in the works since 2019. The process took longer than expected because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A township committee worked on the changes, but the board of supervisors has the final authority to adopt a new ordinance.
The next step after Monday's presentation is for the township planning commission to review the proposal.