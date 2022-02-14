PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township allocated $2,000 on Monday for the neutering of as many 50 feral cats in 2022.
The township supervisors approved a contract with No Nonsense Neutering of Allentown at $40 per cat.
Feral cats are domestic felines that became wild or were born in the wild. The board of supervisors agreed at their meeting Monday to continue working with No Nonsense on a TNR — trap, neuter and return — program that is designed to reduce the feral population.
Assistant Township Manager Brenda DeGerolamo said residents can contact Palmer to find out about getting traps for strays, which are taken to No Nonsense, neutered and returned to where they live. Cats' ears are clipped so neutered felines can be identified and not taken for surgery more than once.
The cats cannot reproduce and TNR advocates say the strategy can cut down on the feral population. Some in the animal-rights community challenge the value of TNR, saying it should be accompanied by monitoring of cat colonies.
The board has heard requests to deal with another neutering agency, but Supervisor K. Michael Mitchell advised the township to stick with No Nonsense. His motion was approved, 5-0, with Mitchell, Ann-Marie Panella, Chairman Jeffrey Young, Vice Chairman Michael Brett and Joseph Armato in favor.
No Nonsense, known as NNN, is a not-for-profit organization with multiple locations in the region.
New zoning ordinance
The supervisors will meet again Thursday for a presentation of a new zoning ordinance. That ordinance has been in the works since 2019, delayed by the difficulty of meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee has worked on the ordinance, which determines land use. The supervisors will not vote Thursday, but they will hear about the plan.
"The board of supervisors is ultimately the entity that has to endorse a zoning ordinance," township Solicitor Charles Bruno said.
That workshop meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the township municipal building. No votes will be taken, and the public may attend but there will be no opportunity for input from residents. There is no timetable for adoption of the new zoning ordinance.
In response to questions from the audience, Armato said the township's environmental steering committee will have more clout in Palmer in the future.
"This is a new dawn," he said. The committee has no official authority but Armato said the environmental group's opinions will gain new prominence.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.