Police in Northampton County honored one of their own Wednesday.
Palmer Township Police Detective Sergeant Tim Ruoff received this year's Nathan Ogden award.
The award is given by the county's Chiefs of Police Association to those who display exemplary service and devotion to law enforcement.
Ruoff has been in law enforcement for more than 43 years.
He said he was taken aback by the honor.
"I think it's a reflection on all enforcement in Northampton County and in general. It's a team effort," Ruoff said.
The award was created in 2002.
It's named after former Northampton County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Ogden, who was killed in the line of duty while carrying out an arrest warrant in 1771.