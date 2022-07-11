PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved an extension to complete improvements for a traffic intersection which has produced several challenges for more than six years Monday night at the municipal building.
A Greenwood and Hartley Avenue intersection extension was given to the second developer associated with The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments project, located at 3100 Charlotte Ave. The extension granted Monday night is for one year, good until July 31, 2023.
The offsite improvements previously approved in connection with the apartment project involved providing connection from Greenwood Avenue to William Penn Highway and creating a four-way intersection with traffic signals at Greenwood and Hartley Avenue along with storm water drainage improvements. The total cost estimated was $1.5 million. The Greenwood and Hartley Avenue improvements had to be completed in conjunction with the phase two construction of the The Reserve apartment project or by July 31, 2022, whichever was sooner.
Those intersection improvements will not be completed by the deadline, officials with the project said Monday night. As a result, the board extended the deadline after hearing a status report.
The story that is the Greenwood and Hartley Avenue intersection transcends more than six years and three project developers. The township has planned to upgrade the intersection since November 2015. During 2016 Grace Industries of Bethlehem was granted original conditional use approval to receive an infrastructure density bonus by agreeing to provide traffic and storm water improvements at the intersection as part of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments project. The township had previously approved the land development plans for 312 low-rise apartment units on a 27-acre land tract on Hartley Avenue, which was rezoned from Light Industrial to High Density Residential.
In 2019 another developer, 3100 Charlotte Avenue LLC, attempted to modify the prior conditional use agreement. A sketch plan submitted at the time to the Planning Commission showcased a two-phased development. Phase one featured the construction of four buildings totaling 96 units, while phase two included the construction of nine buildings with 216 units. The developer sought to receive certificate of occupancy approval before doing the intersection improvements, which was at odds with the 2016 agreement. The Planning Commission recommended modified plan approval during a June 11, 2019 meeting.
The next month supervisors approved a revised conditional use plan. The township's conditions would not allow for the start of phase two construction until offsite improvements were implemented to some of the township's roads. In addition, no certificate of occupancies would be granted until those conditions were met. The project was later purchased by Metropolitan Companies of Wyomissing in October 2020.
The Greenwood and Hartley intersection improvements did not happen because developers could not obtain easement approvals. The delay was caused by determining on which side of the road the improvements would occur, according to a statement by Metropolitan attorneys. One side requires an agreement with Easton Area School District. The other requires a pact with private property owners. In October 2021, during a presentation to the Easton Area School District Board of Directors, an attorney for the developer said Chrin Brothers Inc., which owns the property at 400 S. Greenwood Ave., did not want to dedicate the required right-of-way improvements on the west side of the thoroughfare.
During a March 7 supervisors' meeting, Ronald Check, the project's second developer who sold it to Metropolitan, and the board discussed furnishing and installing complete west-side improvements, while continuing talks with the school district.
On Monday night, supervisors were told that nothing in the roadway improvement plan previously presented to them had changed and although they were working through "right of way" issues, according to traffic engineer AnnMarie Vigilante, progress was being made. Officials told the board construction on the intersection was expected to start in March 2023 and conclude by June 2023.